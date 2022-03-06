After only one of two proposed affordable housing resolutions passed the Rock County Board at its Feb. 25 meeting, the county’s Human Services Board is trying to revise the measure that didn’t pass and bring it to another vote.
In an effort to address a lack of affordable housing in Rock County, the department proposed creating a housing coordinator position and hiring consultants to assess county housing needs at an estimated cost of $429,000 in federal American Relief Plan Act funding.
That resolution passed after the new position was renamed “homelessness coordinator,” but a second, calling for $3 million in ARPA funding to be set aside for housing efforts fell one vote shy of approval, with some members considering the request “too vague.”
After those votes, the county’s housing authority heard an update on the resolution’s status March 2. A fresh set of meetings scheduled this week feature agenda items related to ARPA funding for transitional housing.
The Human Services Board is expected to consider a bifurcated version of the resolution at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. One part of the split resolution would be a funding request for a family-centered housing resource. The second would fund an initiative to assist county municipalities and charities that are addressing homelessness-related challenges.
Should the resolutions clear the board, the finance committee would take them up during a meeting Thursday night with the county board holding another vote shortly thereafter should the finance committee give its OK. The housing resource resolution is the only one slated, according to the agenda.
All the county’s ARPA funding must be earmarked by Dec. 31, 2024. Other resolutions, such as requests for hazard pay and fire and EMS funding, are also on the agenda of the board’s March 10 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Rock County Courthouse.
