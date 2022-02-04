With a few primary elections taking place on Feb. 15—including a three-way race in the Edgerton area for a seat on the Rock County’s Board of Supervisors—local election officials are readying poll workers.
A week before the election, and in the lead up to the spring election on April 5, local officials are preparing volunteers to, among other tasks, monitor polling booths, hand out poll books and register voters.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said her two-hour training sessions, nine of which were held last month across the county, instruct poll inspectors of their duties on the two upcoming election days.
Additional training will occur in March ahead of the April 5 election. Dates and locations are to be determined.
There are concerns over how this year's elections will be conducted as Republican leadership continues to allege voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election without evidence. Ongoing litigation over access to polling places and ballot boxes threatens to confuse voters.
Tollefson said the only local concern is that voter turnout will be low due to few races on ballot the ballot.
Unchanged are the single polling locations in the City of Edgerton and the Town of Fulton for the Rock County Board District 3 primary election next week.
For the primary election in the city and town of Beloit, the number of polling places were reduced to two and one, respectively.
In recent days, lawmakers have proposed stripping funding of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other agencies that oversee elections. GOP efforts to limit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have been vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
“There's very little changes that have happened so far,” Tollefson said of rules allowing drop boxes in Rock County. They will remain in use through Feb. 15, as they have been used in the past, she said.
One change Janesville residents will see when they vote in the spring election is a reliance on electronic poll books or “Badger Books,” which have been used elsewher, including in Beloit, since 2017.
The new poll books are rather expensive, according to Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler. A demonstration of how the devices work will take place during two open house events on March 10 and 12 in the City Hall lobby.
A majority of absentee ballots were delivered by mail on Jan. 2. Residents have until 5 p.m., Feb. 10, to request absentee ballots. Tollefson suggested that those wishing to vote by mail should request ballots as soon as possible.
To see if your location is holding a primary, visit the “My Vote Wisconsin” website, myvote.wi.gov/en-us. From there, click on “What’s On My Ballot” and search for your home address. Voters can also find the nearest polling place on the website.
The deadline to register to vote 5 p.m., Feb. 11, at the clerk’s office in City Hall. Per Wisconsin law, registration on Election Day is still an option at nearby polling sites, but photo ID with a Wisconsin address is required to show proof of residency.