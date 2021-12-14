Rock County Board incumbent Stephanie Aegerter has decided not to run for reelection next spring, the Rock County Clerk’s office announced Tuesday.
Aegerter is the incumbent in Rock County’s newly realigned District 19. She was first elected to the former District 25, but new boundaries for districts were established during countywide supervisory redistricting earlier this year. Aegerter’s re-shaped district now includes Janesville wards 5 and 6.
All 29 county board seats are up for re-election this spring.
The clerk’s office said Aegerter this week filed a notice of non-candidacy. She’s the third incumbent to signal they do not intend to seek reelection in 2022. Board Vice Chairman Wes Davis and board member Bob Yeomans also previously filed non-candidacy papers.
In a vote over a set of redistricting plans in September, the county chose in a 17-6 vote to prioritize redistricting strategies aimed at protecting incumbents’ seats over a conflicting goal to redraw districts with simple geometric shapes and clean boundaries.
Both Davis and Aegerter were among six board members who cast ultimately losing votes against an incumbent-protecting redistricting concept.
Aegerter had been outspoken during a few county policy discussions that grabbed attention earlier this year, including the county’s former COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the Rock Haven nursing home and the Human Services’ Department’s handling of child placement within its child welfare and foster care system.
People who want to run for county board have until 5 p.m. Jan. 4 to file candidacy papers and petition with at least 50 signatures. Candidates don't need to collect more than 100 signatures.
The spring election is slated for April 5. If a primary is needed, it'll be held Feb. 15.
For more details, contact Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson at 608-757-5660.
