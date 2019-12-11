JANESVILLE

Voting is likely to be the big story of 2020, and local officials are already planning for it.

The spring elections in April, which normally draw few voters to the nonpartisan races, will have the added attraction of a presidential-preference primary.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson noted that primaries in other states might determine the major-party candidates before Wisconsin voters get their turn, but if not, polls could be crowded April 7.

But The Big One will be Election Day, Nov. 3, when Tollefson would not be surprised to see record turnout.

“I just think there’s going to be a lot more media, advertising, social media and people just encouraging others to get out and vote,” Tollefson said.

The Democratic National Convention, set for July 12-16 in Milwaukee, could add to the excitement, Tollefson said.

“They’ve been getting busier and busier as the years go on,” said Milton Town Clerk Marcy Granger, a longtime poll worker who plans to have extra help on call, just in case.

Granger is used to high turnout. About 80% of the town’s eligible voters turned out in 2018.

The Brennan Center for Justice reports nationwide turnout in 2018 was the highest in more than 40 years, and some are estimating Nov. 3 will be the biggest election in more than 100 years.

The biggest turnout for Rock County in recent years was not the 2016 election that made Donald Trump president, but in 2012, when 81,509 voters cast ballots with incumbent Barack Obama and challenger Mitt Romney on the ballot.

Romney, of course, had a local man as his vice presidential nominee, Janesville’s Paul Ryan.

Walworth County had its biggest turnout, at least since 2000, in 2012 as well, said county Clerk Kim Bushey.

An election night count of 52,314 was recorded on Nov. 6, 2012, Bushey said, compared with 51,790 in 2016.

“I think we’re going to have a really good turnout this year, both in April and November,” Bushey said.

Tollefson said most town, village and city clerks will hire more poll workers in anticipation of a big November turnout, and they’ll likely split their poll books, which contain the names of registered voters, so they can have multiple lines of people waiting to get ballots.

Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said he will be looking for high school students to add to the poll worker ranks next year.

“It gives us extra people to help, and they do a wonderful job with that,” he said.

Godek has a list of 250 people for the city council to approve to work at the polls, but he said he welcomes more.

Godek hasn’t seen major problems with the state’s photo ID requirement for voters, but it happens.

“The earlier people get in touch with me, the easier it is for me to help them,” he said. “I want to help people to vote, but it’s really hard to help them when they come to us on Election Day at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.”

Early voting will also continue its recent expansion, which could relieve pressure at the polls, clerks said.

“It’s really hard to speculate, but people seem pretty engaged in the process right now,” Godek said of turnout. “I’m seeing a lot of registrations coming through.”

Godek said the biggest problem with voter registration on Election Day is people who didn’t realize they had to update their registrations after moving.

Luckily for them, Wisconsin offers same-day registration. Still, voting is easier for those who take care of that ahead of time.

Tollefson said officials statewide are readying plans to combat voter misinformation. Past attempts around the country included mailings that misled people about how to vote.

“There are going to be a lot of people trying to get false information out there, so be diligent about where you get your information,” she said.