Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Rock County correctional officers will get a 2 percent raise next year after the Rock County Board unanimously ratified their labor agreement Thursday night.

The raise comes after the county bargained with the Correctional Officers Association, the union representing Rock County’s correctional officers, and is applied to their overall compensation package.

Rock County Human Resources Director Annette Mikula said an agreement between the union and correctional officers laying out how the increase will be applied has already been ratified.

Correctional officers are the last of three Rock County law enforcement units to receive a wage hike, Mikula said, and every county employee will receive a 2 percent wage boost.

The county came under fire in September after the administration proposed stripping correctional officers of their protective status classification. The proposal received sweeping criticism from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers and members of the public.

For several weeks, officers appeared in droves at county board meetings to protest the proposal. The county eventually passed a resolution maintaining the protective status classification—which guarantees collective bargaining rights and duty-disability protections—on Oct. 11.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden called the resolution “one of the proudest moments of my career.”

