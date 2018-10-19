JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council is expected to approve a new three-year contract with the police department at its Monday meeting.
The police union thinks the contract itself is reasonable. But it isn’t thrilled with how the city handled negotiations.
“Overall, the contract is fair,” said Glen Hageman, Janesville Professional Police Association president. “Is it what we expected and what we wanted? No, we would like to have gotten more.
“We believe the city sits in a good position right now that they could finally pay their employees and respect their employees. But they obviously want to put the money someplace else.”
The way the union sees it, the city has compensated for police wage increases by driving up health insurance premiums and deductibles.
The Janesville Fire Department is currently in a similar battle after its union filed a grievance against the city last month. Union President Jason Daskam accused the city of threatening to raise health insurance premiums in retaliation for the grievance.
“It’s pretty obvious that the city is willing to use our health insurance as the ultimate bargaining tool that they’re going to hold over our head for every little issue,” Daskam told The Gazette in September.
Hageman said the police union fully supports the firefighters union.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue said the city did not use higher insurance premiums as a bargaining chip against higher wages.
“Their wage increase will be higher than the amount they have to pay into health insurance,” McCue said. “I don’t think that’s a fair statement or correlation.”
McCue noted the contract includes a 1 percent wage increase in January and another 1 percent wage increase in July 2019, followed by 2 percent wage increases in both 2020 and 2021. There are also built-in pay increases for different service time levels, he said.
The police union has a health insurance agreement for 2019 but not for the remaining two years of the contract. It agreed to accept the health insurance package currently under negotiation by the city transit department to fill out the rest of the deal, Hageman said.
Hageman was critical of McCue and City Manager Mark Freitag, saying that since Freitag took over as city manager, he has not participated in labor negotiations and hired a labor attorney to take his place.
That has “effectually destroyed any relationship” between the police union and city administration. That relationship can’t be salvaged with Freitag and McCue leading the city, Hageman said.
McCue said he still participates in negotiation meetings and that it’s common for municipalities to hire labor attorneys. The police union has an attorney as well, he said.
McCue was diplomatic as he recalled the contract talks.
“We had very good discussions and debate with JPPA. I think we reached an agreement that is fair,” McCue said. “We have tremendous respect for the professionalism that they conducted themselves with. They were professional and courteous.”
