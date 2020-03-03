JANESVILLE

A defunct gas station at the Five Points intersection near downtown soon will have a new owner and, likely, a liquor license.

The alcohol licensing advisory committee Tuesday voted 3-0 to recommend a liquor license for Five Point Beverage at 600 W. Milwaukee St. Kevin Riley, Ray Spade and alternate member Justin Henry were absent.

The license will require approval from the city council at its meeting Monday.

The site had housed Five Point Mobil, a gas station, liquor store and convenience store that has been closed for months.

Five Points refers to the intersection of Milwaukee Street, Court Street, Centerway and Center Avenue several blocks west of the Rock River.

James Campbell, owner of the TA Express on Janesville's northeast side, has entered an agreement with owner Suhail Shariff to buy the gas station contingent on the approval of a liquor license, according to the agreement.

Amin Shaikh, alcohol agent for the former Five Point Mobil, signed an agreement Feb. 14 to relinquish the alcohol license, thus making it available for the new business.

The liquor license had been abandoned for more than 90 days, which is the amount of time designated for the city to pursue revocation. The city was OK with the former agent relinquishing the license because it is less costly than pursuing revocation, said Derreck Heise, deputy city clerk-treasurer.

Committee members were unsure how long the gas station has been out of business.

Committee Chairman Barry Badertscher considered delaying discussion until all members of the committee could discuss the liquor license because of concerns over location. Three members were absent.

Members of the committee attending Tuesday's meeting chose to move forward.

Online records show police were called four times to the former gas station, all for reports of burglary, since March 4, 2019.

Police were called six times in 2018 for reports of theft, according to the records.

Five Points was flagged in June 2018 for selling alcohol to a minor during a regular check by police and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change.

Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said he did not have concerns about the location as long as the liquor store is properly managed.

The committee recommended the license be approved with two conditions: the liquor store is not allowed to have outdoor alcohol advertising and the liquor store reopen at the same time as the gas station, not before.

Nancy Johnson, an attorney representing Campbell in the sale, said Campbell and his family intend to reopen the gas station and liquor store a couple months after the sale is finalized.

The Campbell family could not attend the Tuesday meeting because they were out of town, Johnson said.

Mobil, which will continue to be the gas station's gasoline provider, has indicated it will assist in financing the reopening, Johnson said.

Diane Sisson, a longtime employee of Campbell and agent for TA Express's alcohol license, will be agent for Five Points Beverage, Johnson said.