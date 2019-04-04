JANESVILLE

A steering committee overseeing research for a new indoor sports complex in Janesville narrowed the project's focus to four potential locations.

The sites include inside the Janesville Mall, on the eastern edge of Palmer Park, at the Marling Lumber site along the Rock River, or at a vacant site near the intersection of Wright Road and Milwaukee Street.

The complex would likely provide at least one permanent ice rink for hockey plus flexible space for other youth sports. If built, it would replace the aging Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville issued a request for site proposals, and the steering committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss six site submissions it received from private landowners. The committee also considered six city-owned locations.

Committee members graded the six private submissions based on criteria such as Interstate accessibility and proximity to hotels and restaurants. Finding the right location could lead to a larger economic impact for Janesville businesses, they said.

The committee eliminated a handful of sites because they had space constraints or because they were too far from city bustle. Private submissions that did not make the cut included one at the former General Motors site, one at McCormick Crossing on the city’s far north side and one along the bend in Highway 14 near Wuthering Hills Drive.

Of the six city-owned sites, only one—Palmer Park—was deemed worthy of further research. Like the private submissions, the committee eliminated the other five because of a relatively remote location or confined spaces.

The Palmer Park site would be on the park’s eastern edge, near an Interstate 90/39 overpass. There would be no acquisition cost.

The Marling Lumber site, which would also make use of some city-owned parcels along the river, has an asking price of $1.1 million. The site at Wright and Milwaukee would cost $1.25 million, Neighborhood and Community Services Director Jennifer Petruzzello said.

RockStep Capital, which owns the mall, has an initial asking price of $4 million. The committee liked the mall’s location but balked at the cost.

Financing the sports complex will require public and private money. Petruzzello said the committee does not have a cost estimate for the facility because it will depend on location and design.

The parks and recreation committee will discuss the steering committee’s findings next week. The city council will then consider authorizing money for design plans on April 22, she said.

The city would then settle on a location before design work would begin.

Petruzzello said determining financing is the next big challenge after weeks of research. She was optimistic the project would get done, citing a January survey that showed favorable support from residents. That could lead to private donations.