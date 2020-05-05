JANESVILLE
Janesville’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee says the city council should permanently allow class B liquor licensees to serve prepackaged liquor for takeout.
Committee members voted unanimously for the recommendation Tuesday.
The council on April 21 voted to change city ordinance to allow class B licensees—mainly bars and restaurants—to sell prepackaged liquor during the city’s state of emergency enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members asked that the ordinance change be reviewed by the alcohol license committee before it is made permanent.
Previously, the ordinance allowed class B licensees to sell prepackaged beer and wine but not liquor.
Local bar and restaurant owners asked the city to loosen its restriction to help them create other revenue sources while their dining rooms are closed.
State law allows class B licensees to sell prepackaged liquor, but the local ordinance superseded that law, said Dave Godek, city clerk-treasurer.
Nine of Janesville’s peer cities permit class B establishments to sell prepackaged liquor and had allowed it before the pandemic, Godek said.
The other five peer cities did not respond to inquiries from Godek.
The committee recommended that bars and restaurants stop selling prepackaged liquor at 9 p.m., which is consistent with laws regulating sales at grocery and liquor stores.
Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief John Olsen said the police department has not had any issues with establishments selling liquor so far and did not have concerns about it being allowed permanently.
No one submitted public comments for the meeting.
The city council will vote on the ordinance change Monday.