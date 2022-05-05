DARIEN
A cold storage company is asking the village of Darien for nearly $46 million in developer incentives as it looks to build an 11.5-acre building that would be as tall as an average water tower.
Should the deal be approved as drafted, it would offset the company’s property tax burden over the next two decades by 90%, financial documents for the Walworth County village show.
During a Plan Commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to recommend annexing 137 acres of town of Darien land in the southeast corner of the intersection of County C and County X for a proposed 500,000-square-foot facility that would be owned by NewCold. NewCold is an international cold storage company that manages fresh and packaged frozen food shipments that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has three U.S.-based locations in Washington, Idaho and Indiana.
The commission also unanimously voted to recommend the village board rezone the land and approve a permit for a building up to 150 feet tall – more than three times as high as the 45-foot limit set in place for other suburban-industrial buildings in the village’s ordinances. A memo from the company states that height is necessary to reduce energy and surface area.
An opponent of the project, town of Darien resident Bridget McCarthy, told The Gazette the commission had little discussion despite the meeting room being packed with members of the public who spoke against it.
Commissioner Kevin Atkinson told The Gazette on Thursday the commission postponed a vote on tax-increment financing and developer incentives because it needed final numbers.
“There wasn't a lot of talk about anything factual last night. If you read the minutes, most of it was about how it affected or how people feel it'll affect their lives,” he said. “It was a long meeting, a lot of public comment, which is good because in all honesty, that's the only way we know what's going on.”
Atkinson was otherwise reluctant to share his personal thoughts on the development, repeatedly referring The Gazette to the meeting minutes, and Jane Stiles, the plan commission chair and village board president, did not return a voicemail asking for comment.
McCarthy said the development should be sited elsewhere, possibly north of County X, noting the village has open space available in Tax Increment District No. 3, which is adjacent to Interstate 43.
“I'm not against NewCold. I am against the location,” said McCarthy, who works as a zoning planner. “I think the location is better suited in the existing TID that has vacant land available. Yeah, I'm definitely against the creation of a brand new TID, and that's just irresponsible.”
NewCold is asking the village to allocate $54 million in tax-increment financing, with nearly $46 million being allocated to developer incentives. Public improvement costs such as roadways and water mains equal $3.4 million of the tax-increment funding, according to a report from Minneapolis financial adviser Ehlers, Inc. in the meeting agenda.
TIF is a municipal development tool that uses the combined increased property taxes on a development from multiple jurisdictions to subsidize or lure projects that otherwise would not be possible.
The proposed agreement between the village and NewCold would reimburse the company 90% of its taxes paid, or $2.8 million each year, the Ehlers report said, and the remaining 10% would remain in the TID until it reaches maturity. The incentive is structured as a pay-as-you-go TIF agreement, which keeps the village’s risk low.
Under the model in the Ehlers report, the district would close by 2043 and the NewCold project would bring in $2.3 million more in taxes than the TIF request.
The annexation request, rezoning and conditional-use permit are scheduled for the village’s May 16 board meeting, village clerk Lindsey Peterson told The Gazette. Another public hearing is expected to be held in June, Peterson added.
NewCold previously attempted to develop the land under the town of Darien's jurisdiction in summer 2021, but the town’s plan commission members postponed discussion and action on its rezoning application because they thought they couldn’t answer questions that residents were posing, The Gazette reported in August. Tensions ran so high at that August meeting that a town of Darien man was arrested after he started yelling during the meeting and shoved a Walworth County sheriff’s deputy.
Town of Darien resident Riley Dunn, whose farmette borders the NewCold development to the east and north, said he and his wife had saved up to purchase the property about a year ago after living in the area their entire lives. He told The Gazette he worries about the effect the development will have on his horses, whose pastures abut the development site on the south side of his property.
Dunn was one of the town residents who spoke at the plan commission meeting, where he felt that his and neighbors’ pleas “went in one ear and out the other.”
“You go and you buy a farmette and you got fields surrounding you, and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, hey, we're gonna have a 131-foot-tall skyscraper come right behind you,’” he said. “We didn't even have to have the meeting because it almost seemed like they already knew what they're going to do.”