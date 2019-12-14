JANESVILLE

City officials believe limiting financial assistance for multifamily housing development to projects that involve the downtown and redeveloped properties will spur interest in areas the city wants to rejuvenate.

But some city council members aren’t convinced restricting the city’s tax incremental financing policy would be beneficial.

It has been a year since the council began allowing TIF assistance for multifamily housing development. Since then, the council has approved two TIF deals for two apartment projects.

Those two projects, and another without TIF funding, will add about 400 rental units to the city’s housing stock in coming years.

A 260-unit apartment complex to be built near Racine Street and Interstate 90/39 received TIF assistance and is considered a greenfield project, meaning it was built on previously unused land, said Gale Price, economic development director.

A 115-unit complex on the former youth baseball diamonds on Woodman Road, which will break ground at a ceremony Monday, received TIF assistance and is not necessarily a brownfield project, Price said.

A brownfield project is defined as development on previously used land. Centennial Industrial Park, the redevelopment planned for the former General Motors plant site, is an example.

Both apartment projects address the city’s need for more housing, but neither will be located downtown or will redevelop previously used land.

The city would benefit most from projects that satisfy one or the other, Price said.

At a special council meeting Friday, Price offered these recommendations for the multifamily TIF policy:

Limit multifamily assistance to downtown and brownfield projects.

Allow up to 20 years of tax-increment financing.

Limit downtown projects to a pay-as-you-go approach and only allow cash upfront financing where viable, with limited risk.

Prioritize affordable housing funding for low-income housing tax credit projects.

Price said limiting TIF assistance would increase interest in downtown and brownfield development.

However, council member Paul Benson said he did not think restricting the TIF policy was necessary.

Benson said he agreed downtown and brownfield redevelopment should be priorities, but ending TIF assistance to other projects might deter developers who want to build here.

“I don’t see an upside to changing policy, but the city council should continue to be cautious” when approving TIF deals, Benson said.

Council member Tom Wolfe suggested changing the wording in the policy so the council would prioritize downtown and brownfield development, not limit it.

Having a fairly open TIF policy for multifamily development made it more time-consuming for Price and his staff to work through the two approved multifamily development TIF deals, Price said.

City staff will take information from the council’s discussion and use it to craft a formal recommendation, which will be brought to the council for a vote in January.