WHITEWATER

Following recent messages of urgency from Whitewater officials and community members, the state Department of Transportation has started work on a Highway 12 intersection that has seen two serious accidents this month, according to a city Facebook post Tuesday.

Officials from the city and Walworth County on Tuesday met with state Rep. Don Vruwink, state Sens. Janis Ringhand and Steve Nass, and DOT representatives to talk about plans for the Highway 12 and County N intersection, according to the post.

County N becomes County S and Walworth Avenue as the road goes into the city.

Crews on Tuesday were replacing poles and signals, the post states. This work is expected to be done by the end of this week.

The department by Monday is planning to install a flashing yellow signal for northbound and southbound traffic trying to turn left at the intersection, according to the post.

Cameras will observe traffic patterns, and officials will meet in the fall to further discuss the intersection.

The intersection has for years worried community members, but a renewed sense of urgency came after two serious crashes this month—one that killed two girls and another than sent two people to the hospital.

The department originally had plans to add the flashing yellow arrow signals in June 2020, but officials and community members said that was not soon enough.