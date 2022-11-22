JVG_221123_MEMORIAL01.jpg
A sign displaying traffic travel speeds stands Tuesday at a spot along East Memorial Drive in Janesville. The speed limit on the stretch of road the sign is monitoring is 25 mph. City officials say the city is planning to evaluate possible traffic and pedestrian safety upgrades along Memorial Drive between Parker Drive and Milton Avenue.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville plans to study possible upgrades that would boost safety for motorists and pedestrians along the same busy stretch of East Memorial Drive where a Janesville boy was fatally struck by an SUV earlier this fall.

City road safety evaluations in 2018 and 2021 found that almost every intersection along the nearly 1-mile-long, heavily traveled stretch of Memorial between the Parker Drive interchange and Milton Avenue has seen multiple vehicle crashes in the last half-decade.

