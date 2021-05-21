JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville announced that the city is lifting its COVID-19-era, mask-wearing policy in city buildings or facilities effective Wednesday.
The move affects most of the 518 employees at the city of Janesville, and it extends to residents who’d visit city buildings, city spokesman Nick Faust said.
In an announcement released Friday, city officials said “members of the public will no longer be required to wear face masks or face coverings while visiting or conducting business in city buildings or facilities.”
The announcement comes a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its guidance on public masking, and after Rock County last week lifted its own public masking mandate.
Exceptions to the city’s repeal of the masking policy include the city’s public transit vehicles and buses, which operate under separate, federal public health guidelines.
Faust said in most cases, neither employees nor citizens visiting city buildings would be required to wear a face mask as of Wednesday. People could opt to go mask-free in city buildings regardless of whether they’ve received the COVID vaccine.
“We won’t be asking for vaccination status,” Faust said.
Faust said the city is still reviewing whether some masking requirements might continue at a few city-operated facilities, including the Janesville Senior Center and the Janesville Ice Arena, but he said the masking repeal also applies to public spaces, including the city’s parks and the ARISE Town Square.
Faust said the city is mirroring guidance the Rock County Public Health Department gave last week.
“The encouragement is that folks who aren’t vaccinated should practice social distancing and masking in areas where they are going to come in close contact with others,” Faust said.
City Manager Mark Freitag told The Gazette on Wednesday that his office was working to notify and explain to city department heads of the pending repeal of the masking policy, a process he said would take a few days.
As of mid-May, City Manager Mark Freitag said, about 66 percent of city employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Freitag said he’s also advising the city council and other city committees to discuss and decide on whether to resume in-person meetings at City Hall. That could move local government officials away from attending from remote locations, but the public could still tune in remotely to meetings via internet streaming.
Faust said the city hasn’t yet decided on when it might begin to allow the public to begin attending in-person city government meetings.