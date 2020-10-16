JANESVILLE
The Wisconsin Policy Forum awarded the city of Janesville for its innovative use of data, according to a news release.
The award was one of several of the organizations Salute to Local Government award winners, according to the release.
The city was honored for its Park Place Performs online data dashboard, which tracks the city’s progress on its strategic goals.
Park Place Performs was launched in 2017 and updated in 2020.
“Park Place Performs increases accountability and transparency of the City of Janesville for the benefit of the community,” according to the release.