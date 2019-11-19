JANESVILLE

The city’s plan commission gave its stamp of approval Monday for a potential subdivision in the town of Janesville.

The approval passed unanimously with commissioners Andrew Udell, Carl Weber and Kathy Voskuil absent.

Boughton Revocable Trust wants to build a subdivision with six single-family homes on 13.7 acres in the town of Janesville between the Rock River and North River Road north of Highway 14, according to a city memo.

The land is 2.1 miles north of the city’s boundaries but falls within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning it requires plan commission approval, according to the memo.

The city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction extends 3 miles outside of city boundaries, except for where the 3-mile buffer overlaps with other municipalities, said Brian Schweigl, senior planner.

The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the site as ideal for low-density, single-family use. The subdivision proposal is consistent with that designation, Scheigl said.

Two of the proposed lots on the site contain existing residences; four others are undeveloped, according to the memo.

The plat is exempt from the city’s parkland dedication requirements and subdivision ordinance, according to the memo.

The town of Janesville will have to approve rezoning the site from exclusive agriculture district to single-family rural residential district before the subdivision could be built, according to the memo.

Conditions included in the city’s approval include labeling the right-of-way for North River Road as “dedicated to the public” and that utility companies have rights to serve the plat area.

The plan commission had little discussion on the matter prior to the unanimous vote.

Doug Marklein asked if the developer was aware of the city’s conditions and Schweigl told him yes, the developer is aware.