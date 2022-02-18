JANESVILLE
You never know when someone might want to donate a giant, sculpted sundial to the city to have it placed in the sunshine at their favorite city park.
OK, that doesn’t happen too often. But it’s one example, Janesville Parks Director Cullen Slapak said, of philanthropic giving that could come in to Janesville’s park system this year.
Janesville long has marketed itself as “Wisconsin’s Park Place” for its robust and numerous park amenities—2,600 acres and 64 parks worth—but Slapak said until now, the city never fostered a mechanism for individuals or small groups who want to donate to the park system.
During last fall’s city budget-making process, the city approved the creation of the Parks and Recreation Legacy Fund, a new fund channeled through a local nonprofit organization that’s intended to collect donations earmarked for park system improvements from individual residents.
The city already has had a history of working with organized, nonprofit service groups through in-kind donations or public-private fund matching for parks improvements. In recent months, one local nonprofit biking club dedicated labor and materials to launch the planning work for a downhill mountain biking course in wooded space at Janesville’s Palmer Park.
That’s different from some other offers by residents to donate smaller amounts of money to the park system that they may or may not earmark for specific use. The residents might not be affiliated with any group, and they might not have had any experience or interest in planning service projects at a park.
“A lot of things we’ve been able to do in parks are, you know, donations from a group or private individuals. We’ll be putting up a gazebo at lilac circle in Riverside Park because of a donation from a family. Some of those larger donations, like a $35,000 pickleball court, the city says, OK, we’ll come up with the rest.
“But this parks legacy fund is more for people who maybe just want to do something good for the community, and they might say, ‘You pick what you do, I just want to donate,’” Slapak said.
Typically the city plans parks improvements on a rolling, multiyear plan, and projects on the horizon usually get allocated funding in the fall, during budget time. For instance, the city typically tackles repaving asphalt lanes at one or two parks a year. Those projects, which are taxpayer funded, can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Some larger projects that are fueled by donations, such as donor-paid bike trail expansions or improvements such as new gazebos, skate parks or other large-scale amenities that donating groups might lobby the city to allow, can take two or three years of planning and study.
But maybe a resident with a little cash to donate just wants a few trees planted in a city park.
That’d be an example, Slapak said, of a small, earmarked donation the city would likely put in the parks legacy fund.
The new fund, he said, would be segregated from city budgeting, and held in a flow-through account by the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, a Janesville nonprofit that manages philanthropic giving for groups and individuals.
Slapak said recently that two private donors gave about $1,200 to the new parks legacy fund. The fund is new enough, Slapak said, that he expects more donations to come in once.
He said city parks staff would likely begin to organize and plan projects that could be tackled with the donated funding when the fund reached $25,000 or $30,000.