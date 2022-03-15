The city of Janesville is looking for suggestions on land use for Monterey Park.
Officials are making plans to convert the softball and football fields at Monterey Park into some other form of recreation. The youth softball and football fields were moved to the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Residents with ideas are invited to attend a community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
It had originally been scheduled as a virtual meeting but was changed last week to an in-person gathering.
Residents can view and question the proposed plans at the meeting. Parks Director Cullen Slapak said resident input will direct the city in its application for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grants.
The 42-acre Monterey Park has undergone changes, beginning with the removal of the Monterey Dam in 2018. The Monterey Area River Restoration project is now complete, having added picnic and play area.
“We’re looking at the middle main area of the park,” said Slapak. “Just to see if we can put it to better use. It’s a large area.”
In its draft of the 2021-25 strategic plan, the city had proposed hiring a consultant and design firm to look into Monterey Park repurposing this with plans for park upgrades or changes in 2023.
Slapak said the designs would be separate from the Monterey Area River Restoration project and would focus specifically on improving park functions.
“We had a meeting with our parks and recreation advisory committee last Tuesday and got some of their thoughts,” Slapak said. “Now we want to get some thoughts from the citizens.”
The city of Janesville is working with Parkitecture & Planning, a Madison consulting firm on developing a plan for the area.
“It may be several years before we move on anything because of funding, but it will set us up potentially for applying for DNR grants,” Slapak said.
Restoration of the park and wetlands portion of the park was a source of controversy after the city announced plans to remove the dam. An opposition group wanted to save the structure, which needed extensive repairs.
The $1.27 million shoreline restoration project finished in 2020 with a detention pond and peninsula with park space and a berm built from rock and fill from a local quarry. The original plan had been to use materials scooped from the bottom of the lagoon, but a contractor at the time told the city the “organic muck” at the bottom of the lagoon would not be suitable.
