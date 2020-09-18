JANESVILLE
A proposed East Milwaukee Street reconstruction project would replace deteriorating infrastructure and further the city’s goal for a more pedestrian-friendly downtown, officials say.
The city and MSA Professional Services, which is managing the project, hosted a virtual community forum Thursday to unveil initial plans and answer residents’ questions, although no questions were asked immediately after the presentation.
About a dozen people sat in on the meeting, including city council member Sue Conley and downtown stakeholders.
The project would span from Main Street to Atwood Avenue.
This project is separate from but similar to a planned reconstruction of West Milwaukee Street from the west side of the Rock River to the Five Points intersection. That project will begin in spring 2021.
The East Milwaukee Street project is slated to last six to seven months beginning in spring 2024, although city officials hope to move it up to 2023 if possible, said Brian Huibregtse of MSA.
The project would replace deteriorating pavement and utilities while updating sidewalks and roads to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, said Chad Wagner of MSA.
Expanded street terraces would make the area more pedestrian-friendly, Wagner said.
Like the West Milwaukee Street project, the east-side project would include sidewalk furniture such as benches and raised planter walls, which provide greenery and small alcoves for sitting, according to plan documents.
Decorative bike racks and light poles also would be installed, Wagner said.
Planners considered whether to add bike lanes at the expense of on-street parking but ultimately chose to maintain parking, Wagner said.
The project will slightly trim the number of current parking spaces: one fewer from Main Street to Parker Drive, one fewer from Parker Drive to Parker Place and four fewer from Wisconsin Street to Atwood Avenue, according to plan documents.
Parking is underused on the stretch from Wisconsin Street to Atwood Avenue, Wagner said, and spaces are available around the corner on Wisconsin Street.
Federal dollars will cover 80% of the project with the remaining costs covered by local sources. A total cost estimate was not given.
Further planning will begin in January, and a traffic study will be completed sometime in 2021 when traffic returns to normal, Huibregtse said.
The need for traffic signals will be evaluated at the Milwaukee Street and Parker Drive intersection, and signals will be updated at the intersections at Main Street and Atwood Avenue.
A second community forum will be held next summer, and final plans will be presented in May 2022.