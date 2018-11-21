DELAVAN
The Delavan City Council passed a 2019 spending package Tuesday night with a tax levy decrease of less than 1 percent.
Under the plan, overall expenditures fall by 1.5 percent, or $121,924, and the tax levy drops by $3,267. The city’s tax rate has not yet been tallied.
Delavan City Administrator Denise Pieroni has said the rate will be finalized by the end of November or early December.
Among next year’s projects could be a $6.5 million public works facility that would combine park and street maintenance operations and the water utility at a central location, 488 Richmond Road. That site currently houses the water utility, but officials are looking to consolidate maintenance departments for equipment sharing and to maximize efficiency, Pieroni said.
The city could consider a $7 million bond for that project that would increase its debt services, which have steadily declined since 2013. Such a bond would still leave the city well below its estimated debt limit.
Pieroni said $100,000 will likely be allocated to fund a preliminary design of improvements to Tower Park downtown. Pieroni said reconstruction on the roads adjacent to the park could make it “a fairly extensive project.”
Pieroni said the city won’t tap into its fund balance as much in 2019 as it did this year, which she said is a step in the right direction. She said the city has to dip into that account because the tax levy and overall expenditures fall short of balancing the budget.
“Our preference is we’d like our fund balance to be there for emergencies,” Pieroni said. “If you have to use the fund balance for things that happen every year, that’s problematic over time.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse