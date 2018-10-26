JANESVILLE
Jim Grafft has until Wednesday to provide more information on how he'll fix the dilapidated Monterey Hotel if he wants to prevent the city from demolishing the building.
According to documents obtained by The Gazette through an open records request, city Building Division Manager Tom Clippert sent a notice to Grafft that repair plans Grafft had submitted to the city for the Monterey Hotel on Oct. 10 were inadequate, and the city needed more details.
The city had given Grafft a raze or repair order for the iconic, six-story hotel on downtown's west side Sept. 10 and required Grafft to submit repair plans to fix portions of the dilapidated building the city said inspections show make it unsafe, uninhabitable and at risk of structural failure.
The notice initially gave Grafft until Oct. 10 to respond with a repair plan. Grafft met that deadline.
In a follow-up notice sent to Grafft on Oct. 15, Clippert wrote that the city had reviewed Grafft’s proposal. Clippert wrote that the proposal lacked required details on costs, work time frames and other elements.
The city is requiring Grafft submit an updated proposal that includes more details including timelines for required repair work.
Those elements are required under a city ordinance, and they were elements the city's Sept. 10 raze or repair notice required.
Among major fixes, the city requires Grafft permanently repair structural supports on the first floor of the Monterey Hotel that city inspectors believe are rusted and could put the building at risk of collapse, according to city inspections. The city also is requiring Grafft repair broken windows and leaks to the roof that have led to damage inside the building.
Clippert's Oct. 15 notice told Grafft he has until Oct. 31 to submit an updated proposal that provides all the required details, or the city could begin demolishing the Monterey Hotel.
“Failure to provide the required information by Oct. 31, 2018 will result in the city of Janesville having the structure razed as outlined in the order to raze or repair dated Sept. 10, 2018,” Clippert wrote.
Grafft on Oct. 10 submitted a two-page list of projects that would repair roof, major structural framework and other parts of the Monterey Hotel. Grafft’s proposals had fuzzy or unclear timelines and lacked financial details including full cost estimates for project work, the city said.
Clippert's notice marked up a copy of Grafft’s first proposal and flagged repair plans the city considers unacceptable, such as Grafft’s plan to use painted boards to cover up some broken, upper-story windows.
The city also requires Grafft to submit written bids from “legitimate contractors or other sources” for all fixes the city requires, along with proof Grafft has the finances necessary to make all the fixes.
The city has not signed off on Grafft’s proposal, and Clippert’s Oct. 15 note said the city won’t consider signing off until it after it reviews an updated proposal with project timelines, full costs, written bids and proof Grafft can pay for all the work required.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse