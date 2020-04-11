JANESVILLE
A city traffic study shows 25 crashes might have been prevented if the city had all-way stop signs at two downtown intersections.
The Janesville City Council on Monday will consider a proposal to install all-way stop signs at the intersections of Court and River streets and Court and Jackson streets.
Both intersections had traffic signals before West Court Street was converted to two-way traffic in 2018, according to a city memo.
From Sept. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019, nine crashes were reported at Court and River streets and 22 crashes at Court and Jackson streets, according to the traffic study.
The study shows 18 of the Court and Jackson crashes and seven of the Court and River crashes were “susceptible to correction by all-way stop.”
The crashes resulted in 10 injuries, according to the study. Nearly all of them were right-angle crashes, a term used when one car T-bones another car on one side or the other.
All-way stops are effective in reducing such crashes, the memo states.
Two-way stops exist at both intersections, stopping north-south traffic. A curve on West Court Street west of those intersections limits visibility of eastbound traffic, which does not stop, according to the study.
Janesville police and Janesville transit staff have expressed concern about safety at the intersections and support all-way stops, according to the memo.
The city’s engineering department recommends an electronic message board be placed on Court Street for at least one week after stop sign installation to warn drivers about the new signs, if they are approved, according to the study.
Stop signs could be installed by the end of April.