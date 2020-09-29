JANESVILLE
Monday's Janesville City Council meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday night after a third-party technological error forced its postponement.
The meeting now will be at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release.
The meeting will be held like many others in a hybrid format, which gives people the option to attend in person or virtually.
Those who attend in council chambers must wear masks and adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Monday's meeting was postponed because of a nationwide Microsoft outage, Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, said in an email to The Gazette.
The outage affected Microsoft users across several platforms from about 4 to 8:30 p.m., according to a report from CNN.
Janesville uses Microsoft Teams, an online meeting program, to include council members who attend meetings from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Microsoft does not believe the outage was caused by "malicious activity," a spokesperson told CNN.
Wednesday's agenda will remain mostly the same with the exception of three public hearings on rezoning requests for 1700 and 1800 S. River Road, 4245 Fox Hills Court and 1901 Reuther Way, according to the release.
Public comments can be submitted to City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek until 10 a.m. Wednesday.