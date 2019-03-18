JANESVILLE

All five Janesville City Council candidates will hold an informal listening session Friday, March 22, ahead of the spring election.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Basics community room, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville. This is not a forum but instead a chance for residents to have one-on-one conversations with the candidates, according to a news release.

Incumbents Sue Conley, Jim Farrell, Doug Marklein and Tom Wolfe are seeking re-election. Newcomer Jan Chesmore is trying to unseat one of them.

The election is April 2.