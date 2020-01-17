JANESVILLE
Shots fired in the night led a city committee on Friday to recommend suspension of The Back Bar’s liquor license.
The music venue at 1901 Beloit Ave. hosted a birthday party Nov. 23, and as the crowd was leaving just before 2 a.m., someone fired four shots.
It was unclear why the shots were fired or in what direction. No injuries were reported, but the incident led Police Chief Dave Moore to recommend that the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee consider suspending or revoking the license.
The committee voted 5-0 to recommend suspension for an undetermined length of time. The city council will hold a hearing on the matter and decide what action to take. No date was set for that meeting.
The vote came after a meeting that lasted almost four hours. Lawyers representing Moore and Back Bar co-owners Robert and Diane Kerman presented witnesses and other evidence. Committee Chairman Barry Badertscher presided at times like a judge with the committee acting like a jury.
Facts that seemed established after all that:
- Diane Kerman checked the background of the Madison man who held his own birthday party at the venue and didn’t like what she found, but Robert Kerman decided to go ahead with it, saying the man seemed “cool.”
- The man has a criminal record that includes recklessly endangering safety, battery, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
- Robert Kerman required the man to provide five security guards in addition to Kerman’s own two-man security staff. Kerman requested information about the guards, but the man never responded, other than to say they were from a security company in Milwaukee.
- Kerman said the five guards were a standard requirement for any hip-hop or rap event he hosts.
- At least two of the third-party guards carried handguns, even though Kerman said he doesn’t allow firearms in the venue. Video showed the men holding the guns, pointed at the ground, as they looked outside the venue soon after the shots were fired.
- A slowed-down video showed four muzzle flashes coming from a white SUV on Kellogg Avenue. The shots could be heard on another video.
- Moore’s attorney, Mark Kopp, said a mistake was made in Moore’s letter to the committee, which stated that the shots were fired on Back Bar property.
- Security escorted a man out of the club early that morning after he got into a verbal fight that had something to do with two women he was seeing. Local bouncer Christopher Venable said people came into the building, fearfully telling that the man had gone to get a gun from his car. It was never determined who fired the shots.
- The third-party guards wore lanyards to identify themselves, but those could not be seen in the video because the men were wearing coats.
- Video showed numerous patrons carrying plastic cups and a few others with bottles as they walked to their cars, a violation of city ordinance and state law if the cups contained alcohol. Kerman and his staff said they often give out soft drinks and water to people leaving an event.
- Officer Benny Rocha, the first on the scene, described chaos in the parking lot as people called out “Cops!” and cars bumped into each other in their hurry to get out of the parking lot.
“They were intentionally running into each other,” in apparent fear and panic, added Sgt. Jimmy Holford.
“I’ve never seen as chaotic a scene as when I arrived for the shots-fired call that night,” said Rocha, a 10-year veteran of the department, most of that on the night shift when the bars close.
Police officers responding to the bar noticed a smell of marijuana. Kerman and his staff said they don’t allow smoking in the bar, although some might have been smoking in an outdoor smoking area, and smoke might have wafted inside.
Kerman, speaking by phone from California, said the event was largely peaceful until the very end, and that the problem arose from someone who wasn’t even on his property. He did admit he was wrong with how he handled the event and promised to do better.
“Taking our license even one day is a blemish that will follow us forever,” Kerman said.
Committee member Kevin Riley said he didn’t think revocation was called for because the venue has a good record.
Moore said his top priority is the safety of the community and his officers. The chief said when officers arrived that night, they didn’t know security staff had guns, couldn’t have identified the guards and were looking for a shooter.
That combination of factors “could have had a very tragic outcome," Moore said.
Riley told Kerman that if an officer had thought one of the guards was the shooter, it could have become national news, “and you’d have read it in California that they had an officer-involved shooting of a black man.”
The videos showed what appeared to be a largely black crowd.
Riley said he didn’t want to harm the business badly and he said his wife had attended a Brett Michaels concert at the Back Bar in 2013.
“You guys bring some pretty cool talent to this town,” Riley said. “You bring cool things to Janesville. It helps, you know, and if you bring the bad things to Janesville, and it runs businesses out of here. It runs households out. It runs everything down. … And if you’re bringing that type of crowd in, with drugs, guns and alcohol, it’s just not a good combination.”
Kerman said he is making changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Badertscher said he believed him but that there has to be a penalty.
"I don’t want to bankrupt you. I just want a message sent that this will not be tolerated,” Badertscher said. “I think you are good people, I really do, but you really dropped the ball this night, and you put our community in danger, and that’s not OK.
“It’s crazy, and just watching this, I got the feeling we got lucky," Badertscher continued. “No pun intended, we dodged a bullet.”