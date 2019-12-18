JANESVILLE

An error on tax bills for Janesville properties in the Milton School District does not affect the amount property owners owe, the city clerk said.

The amount listed on the second line under “total additional taxes applied to property” in the bottom left corner of the bills was higher than it should be for about 2,700 properties, Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.

The amount indicates how much of the property’s share of school district taxes is allocated to the capital referendum the Milton School District passed in April.

It’s likely a failure to refresh the tax rate used to calculate the number in the city’s computer program led to the error, Godek said.

But the district’s overall tax rate was input correctly, meaning the amount of total taxes due for each property is accurate, Godek said.

Staff noticed an error in the “total additional taxes applied” tax rate prior to bills being sent out. Staff caught the error and fixed the tax rate in the computer system but likely did not click the button to refresh the information and add it to the bills, Godek said.

The city learned about the error after the Milton School District’s director of business services received a complaint and discussed the issue with Godek, he said. Nobody has called the city with concerns, Godek said.

“I really do apologize for any confusion this caused,” Godek said. “It is not something that I am happy with. It is on me, and, you know, I am sorry for it.”

“I want them (property owners) to be confident (in the city). We will make sure this does not happen again.”

In the future, the city will run a test on that section like it does for the rest of the bill, Godek said. The city never tested it before.

“This is not a field we ever tested before because it never occurred to me to test that,” Godek said.

The city will not send corrected property tax bills but is happy to print corrected bills for owners by request, Godek said.

Staff considered sending out all new bills but feared that would cause more confusion, Godek said.

The city has sent corrected bills to Rock County to add to its online database. As of Wednesday, online tax records included the incorrect amount.