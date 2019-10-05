JANESVILLE

The onslaught of snow Janesville experienced early this year ate up 98% of the city’s snow removal budget, according to city officials.

To make sure the city is prepared for the approaching winter months, the city council at its last meeting approved a supplemental budget appropriation to cover an estimated $300,000 shortfall.

The supplemental appropriation totals $571,375. Along with snow removal, the money will go toward cleaning up negative account balances, said Max Gagin, finance director.

Negative balances formed in six grant accounts because of expenses for projects that could not be covered by grants or expenses that occurred after grants were closed out, according to a city memo.

The city spent $1.4 million on snow removal from January to August, which is 17% more than the city spent this time last year, Gagin said.

The 2019 budget accounted for 36 inches of snowfall for the year. The city saw 42.6 inches in the first half of the year, according to a presentation given to the council by Gagin.

The budget estimates an additional 12.5 inches of snow will hit the city through December.

Janesville was slammed with more than 3 feet of snow in January and February, according to a previous story from The Gazette.

Snow continued to pester the city through April.

Taylor Patterson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said early predictions show slightly above average temperatures for Janesville between November and January.

Snowfall is expected to be similar to past years, Patterson said.

Warm temperatures into October and a wet fall could mean snow will be pushed to later this winter, Patterson said.

“First snow is tricky to put an exact date on, but as of right now with unsettled and warmer trends, my best guess would be later than usual,” Patterson said.

The first freeze typically happens between Oct. 1 and Oct. 11, Patterson said. As of Oct. 4 temperatures were still hitting the 60s and 70s, meaning first freeze will likely come later than usual.