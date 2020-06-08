JANESVILLE
Small businesses now can apply for Janesville's microloan program, which aims to help businesses weather the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has designated $100,000 for the program. Businesses can qualify for up to $5,000, according to a news release.
To be eligible, businesses must:
- Be for-profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees.
- Bring in less than $500,000 in revenue annually.
- Be located within the city.
- Be considered in "good standing" and be independently owned.
- Not qualify for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Assistance Loan or the Rock County Emergency Small Business Loan Fund.
Applications can be found at the city's economic development website. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.