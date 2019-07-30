JANESVILLE

The city is accepting applications for federal funding that would be used for housing-related projects in Janesville.

The annual application period for Home Investment Partnership, known as HOME, and community development block grant program funds continues until Aug. 12.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Janesville does not yet know how much money it will receive from the federal government, but individual local requests eventually will be approved and finalized through the city budget process this fall, Neighborhood and Community Services Director Jennifer Petruzzello said.

The funds are “critical” to addressing community development needs throughout Janesville, she said.

The city primarily allocates block grant funds for homeowner and rental property rehabilitation projects. A limited amount of block grant money is used to support nonprofits that provide services to low-income residents, such as ECHO or Community Action, she said.

HOME funds help facilitate the city’s down payment and closing cost assistance program. The money could also be used for larger affordable housing projects and small-scale home construction or renovation, Petruzzello said.

A larger affordable housing development could include the proposed River Flats, which would bring 92 apartments to downtown just north of the police department headquarters.

Small-scale improvements that have used HOME funds include new homes and extensive renovations that are then resold to low- or moderate-income residents.

Successful applications will identify community needs and explain how the money would be used to address them, Petruzzello said.

Applications are due at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Applicants are then required to present their submissions to the Community Development Authority at its Aug. 21 meeting.