JANESVILLE
Rock County itself grew modestly over the past decade, from 160,331 to 163,687, according to newly released numbers from the 2020 Census.
That’s a 2.1% increase in 10 years. The county grew much faster during the decade from 2000 to 2010, a 5.2% rate.
Rock County municipalities that added population in the past decade include Janesville, Edgerton, the town and city of Milton, and the towns of Fulton and Janesville.
The numbers show Evansville was the fastest- growing municipality in Rock County since 2010. That’s no surprise. Evansville has long held that distinction, in part because it’s a bedroom community for Madison.
Municipalities that lost population since 2010 include the city of Beloit, village of Footville, and towns of Bradford, Clinton, La Prairie and Rock.
These and many other numbers are on the agenda of the Rock County Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee. The committee just held its first meeting as it contemplates redrawing the boundaries of the county’s 29 county board supervisory districts.
“We need to get that done as soon as possible so people know what the districts are when they take out (nomination) papers Dec. 1,” Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said.
Candidates in the nonpartisan spring elections must get signatures on nominating petitions and register to get on the ballot between Dec. 1 and early January.
The local voting districts normally are approved by July 1, but this year, the Census Bureau had problems and didn’t issue the data until far past that date, Tollefson said. One reason for the delay was that the census had to be taken during the pandemic year.
The supervisory districts will form the basis for wards and aldermanic districts in various county municipalities, Tollefson said.
The local boundaries will also be submitted to state lawmakers for use in drawing congressional and state legislative districts, Tollefson said.
State officials can change the local lines, however. Tollefson recalled in 2011 when she was town of Harmony clerk and had to create a ward with one residence to satisfy the lines drawn by the Legislature.
The state process is highly politicized. Observers expect a standoff between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-dominated Legislature to be settled in the courts.
The local process has political elements, with the county board given final approval power, but the ad hoc committee will work under guidelines designed to instill fairness, Tollefson said.
The committee will try not to split up communities. For example, the city of Edgerton will likely be its own supervisory district, Tollefson said.
Also important in the process is not drawing lines to disadvantage minority communities or to give advantages to a political party.
Packing most members of one minority group into a single district could unfairly dilute the power of those voters, Tollefson said, while splintering that community into many different districts could do the same.
The committee also will strive to keep unincorporated communities—such as Afton, Newville or Indianford—in one district.
Members of the Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee are Victor Gonzalez, Ethel Himmel, Lisa Imhoff, Neil Deupree, Lisa Johnson and county board supervisors Wes Davis, Robert Potter, Mike Mulligan and board chairman Richard Bostwick.