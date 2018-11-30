JANESVILLE
Congressman-elect Bryan Steil announced Friday he has resigned from the UW System Board of Regents.
Steil had been a regent since 2016. He was elected Nov. 6 to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
Steil said in a news release that his duties in Congress will not allow him to continue serving on the board.
“I am more committed than ever to working to ensure future generations have access to the high-quality, affordable education they need. I am excited to use my role in Congress to do just that,” Steil said.
