JANESVILLE
Searchers found a body Saturday as they searched for a missing man in a wooded area near Janesville’s northwest side.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.
Johnny D. Hood’s body was found with the help of a cadaver dog from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue.
Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville police and firefighters helped in the search of the Arbor Ridge subdivision, where Hood went missing, according to the release.
The search started at 8:43 a.m., and Hood’s body was found about 17 minutes later in a thickly wooded area, down an embankment from railroad tracks in the 2800 block of North County E, according to the release.
Hood was last seen on Monday, July 6, Janesville police said when they asked the community for help in finding him on Thursday.
Hood’s unoccupied vehicle was seen at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail near Washington Street and Northridge Drive, Janesville police said
The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department for autopsy. Positive identification by the medical examiner in the near future is expected.
This story may be updated.