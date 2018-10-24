WASHINGTON
A Beloit native has been named the U.S. Navy’s sponsor for a new warship whose diesel engines are built in Beloit
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced Wednesday that the secretary of the Navy has named Marcia Anderson, a retired U.S. Army major general, to the non-paid, ceremonial post of sponsor to the soon-to-be-built USS Beloit.
Anderson was the first black woman to be promoted to Army major general in 2011.
A ship’s sponsor participates in milestones in the life of her ship, including the laying of the keel, launch and commissioning, according to information provided by Baldwin’s office.
The sponsor maintains a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew, maintaining contact by exchanging emails or holiday greetings and participating in sail-aways and homecoming events.
Anderson retired from Army Reserve in 2016 after a 36-year career. An attorney by training, she has worked for United States courts for more than 25 years. She currently is clerk of United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The ship will be built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette. Its diesel engines will come from Fairbanks Morse in Beloit.
