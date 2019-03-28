JANESVILLE

To Deedee Morrison, Janesville’s downtown exudes vibes of Albany, Oregon.

The similar-size West Coast city has received public and private dollars to revitalize its downtown and emphasize the Willamette River as an asset and gathering space.

Morrison, a Greenville, South Carolina, artist, has worked on projects in Albany and has seen how public art can transform a city.

“It (public art) can be a real driver for economic development. It can sort of be a focal point for people to say, ‘Here’s this piece that either led the process or is the fulcrum of the process,’” she said. “It can be the tie that binds.”

Morrison was one of three artist teams in Janesville on Thursday taking tours of the ARISE Town Square. They have been selected as finalists to design a wall honoring donors who contributed more than $10,000 to various ARISEnow projects.

The mini tours allowed each artist to see the town square and visualize how they could incorporate their wall designs into the space.

Many cities are putting a greater emphasis on public art. Some places buy artwork not specifically designed for their city, or they work with an artist who has never visited the city.

Morrison lauded the ARISEnow team, a public-private downtown renaissance group, for bringing the artists in for a visit. The strongest public artworks come from artists who understand a community, she said.

Stefanie O’Keefe of CODAworx, a liaison company facilitating communication between ARISEnow and the artists, said these relationships between Janesville and the artists are important. Only one artist will design the wall, but the rest could help design other planned ARISEnow art projects.

JoLynn Burden, ARISEnow’s development and community engagement director, wrote in an email to The Gazette that art will be integrated into the pedestrian bridge spanning the Rock River. Sculptures will stand at each end of the bridge to block traffic. A future riverwalk south of Court Street on the river’s eastern shore also will have artwork.

ARISEnow already unveiled one major artwork last year when the interactive fountain opened.

Artist Ed Manner said the fountain’s steel design and other steel objects at the town square give the area a strong brand. Manner and his sister Anne Manner-McLarty are finalists for the donor wall design.

Manner-McLarty, of Asheville, North Carolina, said the Rock River is “bigger and more beautiful” than she was expecting, giving the town square a natural feel.

For the third finalist, Bonnie Rubinstein of River Falls, the river is a key downtown amenity that is already becoming a gathering space. She saw kids playing at the interactive fountain Wednesday night.

The Rock River is where Janesville began. As new industry dominated the area, the city downplayed its connection to the river and lost that relationship, Rubinstein said.

But now the river is becoming a focal point of downtown. The pedestrian bridge will connect both shores, and new bridges on Milwaukee and Court streets will improve the area’s infrastructure, she said.

Rubinstein is “very impressed” with and could feel the energy behind Janesville’s downtown revitalization. The river was central to that momentum.

“It’s a moving, fluid amenity, and it’s natural,” she said. “People are very drawn to nature and the beauty of a river.”