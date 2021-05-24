BELOIT
Rock County Board Supervisor Kaelyb Lokrantz has resigned his seat after moving out of the district he represented, County Administrator Josh Smith said.
Lokrantz was appointed to the board in November 2019. He served on the Agriculture and Extension Education, Land Conservation and Human Services committees. He is the community service coordinator for Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Those interested in applying for the position on the county board will be asked to send applications to County Board Chair Richard Bostwick. Smith said Bostwick hopes to have a nominee for the District 11 seat by mid-June. District 11 includes town of Beloit Wards 3-7 and city of Beloit Wards 1 and 12. The nominee will then be submitted to the full county board for a vote. Applications and a letter listing qualifications can be mailed to Richard Bostwick, Rock County Board Chair, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Wis. 53545.