JANESVILLE

Local seniors will have another assisted living option in Janesville now that the city plan commission has approved a new business for a vacant building.

HeartSong Assisted Living will move into the existing building at 2210 Mineral Point Ave. on Janesville’s west side. The three-quarter-acre property is surrounded by homes with churches and schools nearby.

HeartSong will be located at the northwest corner of Mineral Point and Grant avenues. It will share an access road and parking lot with another senior living facility—Cozy Li’l Acre—located just north of its own site.

Cozy Li’l Acre had previously operated both buildings, but the south one closed years ago. Cozy Li’l Acre remains in operation in the other facility and has room for 11 residents in single-occupant rooms, city senior planner Brian Schweigl said.

Schweigl said the owners of HeartSong will expand the south facility to accommodate 15 residents. It previously housed nine.

The two buildings will operate separately. The city received no public comments opposing the project, and no one attended a neighborhood meeting held in February, he said.

At Monday’s plan commission meeting, HeartSong operator Judy Jenness said she and her husband operate a similar facility in Belleville. HeartSong can provide different services to seniors, from standard assisted living to memory care, she said.

“It’s a variety of people,” Jenness said. “We mix them so that it’s a normal kind of a situation—rather than specific here, specific there.”

Schweigl said a 15-person facility isn’t big, but it’s another place for seniors to consider living.

“It’s another option for those folks in terms of a facility to live in,” he said. “I’m not sure how they draw their client base, if they’re working with other social service agencies or open it up to whomever, but more options is better with respect to that kind of facility.”