JANESVILLE
Beginning Monday, all Janesville public meetings will be held completely online because of increased coronavirus activity in the community.
The city had been allowing a limited number of residents and officials in person for meetings, with safety measures in place.
Public comments can be submitted in advance to City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek at godekd@ci.janesville.wi.us. Public comment forms can be found on the city's website, ci.janesville.wi.us.
Meetings can be viewed on JATV Channel 994 or on the city's website.