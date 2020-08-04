JANESVILLE
Janesville's Alcohol License Advisory Committee will recommend that the city council give a south-side coffee shop permission to sell a libation other than coffee and tea.
Steve Dean, owner of Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., has requested a class C liquor license that would allow on-site wine consumption in the afternoons and evenings, according to the license application.
The committee on Tuesday unanimously supported a positive recommendation on the license with the caveat that wine not be served in the garden area as requested.
Commission members were concerned about allowing wine in the garden because customers would have to walk through the parking lot to reach the garden.
If the council approves the license, wine could be consumed in the shop and on its attached deck.
Jared Dean, the owner's son, said wine won't constitute a large portion of sales, but the staff wanted to offer it to customers, who often request it.
Per city ordinance, class C license holders cannot make more than 10% of their sales from alcohol.
The shop plans to sell wine by the glass from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Mocha Moment would not be the first coffee shop in Janesville to sell alcohol.
In November, the council unanimously approved a class B beer license and class C wine license for Havana Coffee, 1250 Milton Ave.
The Dean family has run Mocha Moment for 17 years. The shop was named Forward Janesville's 2018 Small Business of the Year.