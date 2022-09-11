JANESVILLE
Rock County Board Supervisor Mike Zoril has proposed forming an ad hoc committee to focus on the availability of child care in the county and how it might spend up to $3 million in federal funding to enhance it.
Zoril made his proposal last week, after the county board failed on Aug. 11 to agree on using the $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars on child care matters.
Zoril and other board supervisors who voted against the measure thought the initial proposal wasn’t specific enough about how the money would be spent.
Zoril’s resolution calls for adding the committee to “study community childcare needs and evaluate potential uses” of the ARPA funding to “include up to $3 million funded by reallocating money away from the county’s Small Business Grant Program” to use toward childcare.
The county set aside $5 million toward the Small Business Grant Program for aid to small businesses. As of Aug. 11, the county had only used $290,000 of the funds set aside for small businesses.
Zoril said Aug. 11 that he felt help was needed to assist child care centers, particularly as a parent, but that he didn’t want to make decisions based on what was best for him but rather on constituents’ needs.
As proposed, the ad hoc committee would be comprised of two county board supervisors, three parents of day care-age children residing in Rock County, one child care provider that serves less than 10 children, a licensed child care provider serving more than 40 children, an unlicensed day care provider, a United Way Blackhawk Region representative, and one economics professor or business educator.
A draft resolution states that “any county supervisor who owns, operates or is employed by a childcare provider, or who provides business-related services to a childcare provider, including but not limited (to) business consulting services and may obtain indirect financial gain” on any child care programs is ineligible to serve on the committee.
Appointments would be made by the county board chair and approved by the county board.
Other proposed resolutions
In addition to Zoril’s child care committee resolution, county board supervisor Ron Woodman proposed using $1.2 million in ARPA funds and $4 million of excess sales tax revenue to help subsidize the cost of the jail project.
The county board approved an over-budget $9.8 million electrical contract for the project, so the county is taking $6 million out of its contingency fund to cover the difference.
In April, the county approved putting $96 million toward the new jail and tearing down the current facility, $78 million of which will be borrowed over the next three years.
A third proposal by Supervisor Jim Farrell would ban gun shows on county property. The Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville hosts a gun shows annually.
Farrell is a Janesville resident and he lives within a mile of the fairgrounds.
He said revenue generated from the gun show is low and also cited the “gun show loophole” by which private gun sellers do not have to conduct federal background checks on buyers.
Farrell said that because the next gun show on the fairgrounds is in January, approving his resolution now would allow the county to give ample notice that a January 2024 gun show would not be held.