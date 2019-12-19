KENOSHA

An attorney from Kenosha has become the second Democrat to seek her party’s nomination and the opportunity to oppose incumbent Republican Bryan Steil in next fall’s election.

Angela Cunningham would face Josh Pade in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner faces Steil in the Nov. 3 election for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Josh Pade, also a Kenosha attorney, announced his candidacy in August.

Cunningham describes herself on her website as the daughter of working-class parents who became a single mother after her first year in college. Today, she runs her own law office after working as a prosecutor and public-interest attorney.

She is a Wilmot High School graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and women's studies and a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison. Her law degree is from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

Cunningham supports immigration and criminal-justice reform, raising the minimum wage and believes “access to quality healthcare is a right that everyone should be afforded, no matter their income or pre-existing medical conditions,” according to her website.

Steil, of Janesville, beat Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia in the 2018 election after longtime incumbent Republican Paul Ryan stepped down.