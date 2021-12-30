It’s been coming for some time, but a letter from the City of Janesville in June 2021 made it urgent: The city and town of Milton need to find a new way to provide fire service.
Those two governments—and the surrounding towns of Harmony, Lima, Koshkonong and Johnstown—have been involved in discussions for nearly two years about the future of Milton’s fire service, which is under a shared services agreement with Janesville overseen by the Janesville fire chief.
And on Saturday, that agreement ends.
In May 2020, the fire chief for both communities, Ernie Rhodes, told Milton’s fire commission that the agreement would not be sustainable. Mainly, he said, that’s because of difficulties hiring all around, as well as managing Milton’s “combo” department, which is made up of both career firefighters and paid on-call volunteers.
The city of Janesville made that declaration official on June 18 with a termination notice for the shared services agreement, set to expire today, Friday, Dec. 31.
No matter what happens—even if Milton were to have no department of its own—Milton residents would continue to get fire services because of the state’s mutual aid system. But the cost of that service and the level of protection could vary dramatically depending on what the city and town choose.
For most of this year, the two entities began separately looking into alternatives, including contracting with the Edgerton Fire Protection District, operating a standalone department or fully consolidating with Janesville. In July, it discussed a report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum evaluating those options and recommending Milton join a regional district to save on costs.
The city and town of Milton also considered going their separate ways by hooking up with different entities. That, however, could be a far messier arrangement than the “functional merger” with Janesville, as the city and town of Milton would have to figure out how to share their assets—a fire station, apparatus and equipment.
The most likely scenario appears to be for both the city and town of Milton— along with the three towns that are part of its department—joining the Edgerton Fire District.
On Sept. 21, the city of Milton voted to pursue that plan as soon as 2023. That was two months after Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering delivered a presentation on how the entities could merge effectively.
Ultimately, the decision is about where taxpayers’ money goes and how much control the city and town will have in running the department and deploying its staff, facilities and equipment.
Either way, it appears city residents will face a referendum, possibly in August. That will allow the city to exceed its levy limits for whatever new arrangement it sets for fire protection services and the building of a new fire station.
As the year came to a close, the Milton Common Council entertained pitches from two consultants who answered a request for proposals to shepherd the referendum, then discussed a presentation by Five Bugles Architects for a $4.4 million, 14,755-square-foot station—nearly $1 million more than the city had put in its 2022 budget.
On Jan. 1, Milton’s battalion chief, Jeremy Parker, will take the helm of the department as interim fire chief. Parker, who has been with the department since 2001, has been appointed to serve through 2022.
The five municipalities—city of Milton and the towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Koshkonong—are scheduled to officially present their petition to the Edgerton Fire Protection District board meeting on Jan. 12.