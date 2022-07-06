Whitewater Police Department Deputy Chief Dan Meyer, left, and Chief Aaron Raap, right, are recognized for a Purple Angel Award by Walworth County Dementia Friendly Initiative, Inc. President Bernadette Russow, second left, and Secretary/Treasurer Eric Russow.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative has given its Purple Angel Award to the Whitewater Police Department in recognition of the department’s commitment to educating its employees about responding to people who suffer from dementia, according to a news release.
One of the initiative’s primary objectives is providing free training programs to those who live and work in Walworth County who are affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The group’s mission, according to the release, is to provide a safe haven to allow people with dementia or Alzheimer’s to live as independently as possible.
For its part, the Whitewater Police Department recognizes the growing need to serve a growing population of people age 65 and older, the release said. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that by 2040, more than 4,400 people in Walworth County will have dementia or Alzheimer’s.
“We see a lot of value in the information and would recommend the training for any other public service entities,” former Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap said.
The police department’s training is part of the initiative’s effort to build a dementia-friendly community where people with dementia live good lives, continue to be part of their community, are met with understanding and are given support when needed. Fostering such an environment eases the fear and isolation associated with dementia, increases access to needed resources, and leads to people being treated with dignity and respect.
For more information about the initiative, call its president, Bernadette Russow, or its secretary/treasurer Eric Russow at 262-320-7325 or email dfcwalworth@gmail.com.
