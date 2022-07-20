Mike Domitrz, a member of the Whitewater High School Class of 1988 and a 1992 UW-Whitewater graduate, was inducted into the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame when he received the Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE) on July 11 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.
For the past 3 decades, Domitrz has been speaking on consent, bystander intervention, supporting survivors of sexual assault, and building a culture of respect. As an author of 3 books, he speaks and holds training sessions and keynotes for middle schools, high schools, universities, military installations, associations, and for corporations around the world.
Domitrz has spoken in all 50 states and in 18 countries.
He is the first speaker from Wisconsin to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1992 and is also the first expert on respect, consent, healthy relationships, bystander intervention, and prevention to ever be inducted.
In his acceptance speech, Domitrz focused on thanking his family, including being inspired by the strength and courage of his sister Cheri Zimdars; his sister Rita Hookstead working with him for 17 years with helping him reach more people across the globe; his parents, Joe and Joan Domitrz, setting the pathway as role models, his four sons' support of his work, and how much his wife Karen has had a massive impact on his ability to make an impact in the world.
The National Speakers Association established the Council of Peers Award for Excellence Speaker Hall of Fame to honor professional speakers who have reached the top echelon of platform excellence. Admission into the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame is a lifetime award for speaking excellence and professionalism.
