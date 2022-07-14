Jeff McDonald, chairperson of the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, gives the Best of Show Award to John Messley of Rockford, Ill., who won for his photo ‘Ice Fisherman.’ Messley also got honorable mention for another work in the competition.
Jeff McDonald, chairperson of the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, gives the second-place award to Paulette Marzahl of Delavan. Her second-place-winning photo is called ‘Illusion of Fluidity,’ and she also got honorable mention for another of her photos in the contest.
Jeff McDonald, chairperson of the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, gives the Best of Show Award to John Messley of Rockford, Ill., who won for his photo ‘Ice Fisherman.’ Messley also got honorable mention for another work in the competition.
Jeff McDonald, chairperson of the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, gives the second-place award to Paulette Marzahl of Delavan. Her second-place-winning photo is called ‘Illusion of Fluidity,’ and she also got honorable mention for another of her photos in the contest.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance awarded eight artists for their work in the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition.
John Messley of Rockford, Illinois, won first prize for his photograph “Ice Fisherman.”
Paulette Marzahl of Delavan took second with an image called “Illusion of Fluidity,” and David Bueschel of Menomonee Falls was third with a submission called “Mister Machine.”
Marzahl and Messley also each won honorable mention awards for other photographs the submitted. Other honorable mention winners were Fletcher Crone of Whitewater; Gary Galger of Madison; James Meldrum of Beloit; Karl Mohr of Machesney Park, Illinois; and Howard Rothstein of Whitewater.
Their work is still on display at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, and voting for the competition’s Viewers Choice Award is still open in the gallery and online. The winner of that award will be announced July 31.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!