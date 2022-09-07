JVG_220908_ALZHEIMERS01
The starting gate of the 2021 Rock County Walk to End Alzheimer's. This year's walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 and will be held in Janesville's Palmer Park.

 Photo courtesy Alzheimer's Association, Wisconsin chapter

JANESVILLE

The Alzheimer's Association will host a Walk to End Alzheimer's at Palmer Park in Janesville on Sept. 24, the group said in a news release.

