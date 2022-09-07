JANESVILLE
The Alzheimer's Association will host a Walk to End Alzheimer's at Palmer Park in Janesville on Sept. 24, the group said in a news release.
Walk participants will honor those affected by the disease with a promise garden ceremony to demonstrate their solidarity in the fight against Alzheimer's, according to the release.
“Getting together on walk day reminds you that there is a whole community that shares the same drive to end Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Rock County walk committee member Margo Westby said. "When I joined the committee, I was trying to find a way to deal with my grandmothers progressing Alzheimer’s. I very quickly meet a team that all were in my shoes and understood all the feelings I was having. My grandmother passed away on Christmas after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and this group of people have offered a huge amount of support. The funds that are raised go to providing care and support for families during their journey, and also go to continued research towards treatments and prevention.”
The association said two University of Wisconsin sportscasters, Matt Lepay and Paul Braun, will return as honorary co-chairs of all Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Wisconsin in 2022. Each have had family members affected by the disease and are leading the "Sportscasters Against Alzheimer's" team. Lepay broadcasts UW football and men's basketball games, and Braun formerly worked on UW men's hockey broadcasts.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, the group said, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to those with the disease and other forms of dementia. More than 120,000 of those with Alzheimer's live in Wisconsin with 198,000 caregivers. In Rock County, more than 3,100 people age 65 and older are living with dementia.
To register for the walk, go to act.alz.org/rockcounty. Call 800-272-3900 with questions. The walk venue will open at 8:30 a.m. on walk day with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the start of the walk at 10:15.
