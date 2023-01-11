JVG_230112_LETOFCOM01

Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pearson, left, presents a letter of commendation to officer Joshua Johnson.

 Photo courtesy Janesville Police Department

Janesville Police Department officer Joshua Johnson received a letter of commendation from Deputy Chief Chad Pearson for his actions during a response to a fatal fire at a Janesville mobile home park, according to a news release.

Johnson earned the commendation for going beyond the normal expectation of duty. When Johnson arrived at the scene of the fire on Dec. 16, he approached the burning residence but could not enter because of heavy flames and smoke. He also spoke with a witness who said two people were still in the home, information he relayed to responding fire personnel en route to the scene, according to the release.

