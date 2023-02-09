When I was in grade school a million years ago — yes, I had a pet brontosaurus that was too big to fit into our garage — Valentine’s Day was a holiday youngsters eagerly anticipated.
Students often made their own valentine mailboxes, decorating old shoe boxes and other cardboard containers with white paper doilies and red construction paper hearts. We used our own small jars of white paste to attach the decorations. Some of my classmates also ate that paste, but I refrained since my culinary choices were much more sophisticated than theirs.
I spent hours agonizing over which of my male classmates would receive which card.
Since the boys in our class were obviously less emotionally mature than we girls, they did very little agonizing. They seemed way more interested in gridirons than girls, baseballs than babes, cars than crushes, hunting than harems.
Teachers made sure every student received cards so no one felt left out. My maturity level required some growth back then, since I hated the idea of having to give valentines to boys I didn’t particularly like. Yuck!
Even though I was a dyed-in-the-wool tomboy, I had three crushes in grade school.
My first crush was my former next-door neighbor and classmate from kindergarten through high school, David “Twig” Branch.
My second crush occurred in fourth grade. Craig Johnson was cute, and I especially liked his dark hair and classy crew cut. I spent every recess that school year chasing all of the other boys around the school grounds while they teased me with annoying shouts of “Mrs. Johnson!” (Actually, I enjoyed that.)
My third crush involved my sixth grade teacher, Martin French. His wife taught fourth grade. He was tall, handsome, and had brown, wavy hair. I never did give him a valentine or let him know how much I liked him. I figure from the get-go that he was a wee bit too old for me. Plus he already had a wife.
Frustratingly, I was totally humiliated in front of Mr. French not once, but twice.
At the age of 11, I considered myself a goody two shoes. A fellow classmate — I won’t mention Milton “Sonny” Davis’ name, since I certainly wouldn’t want to embarrass him — sat in the desk right behind me.
One day, Milt began talking to me. I turned around and said something back. That was definitely a no-no. Sonny got away scott free, but Mr. French kept me in from recess for talking in class. I wanted to crawl into a cave.
Another time, I badly sprained a finger playing softball. It’s still crooked. A classmate brought Mr. French to the ball field while I was still crying. Talk about being mortified.
Many years later, I spotted Mr. French at a funeral in Milton. He was as handsome as ever, but his brown wavy hair was now white wavy hair. When I stepped up to greet him, his didn’t know me from Adam.
I had to use every ounce of willpower not to cry in front of him a second time.
