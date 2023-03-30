I’m still as embarrassed as a marksman bringing a BB gun to a wild boar hunt. I feel like a total idiot, a nincompoop. If sharing my experience will save one other person from my fate, I’ll happily embrace my new nickname: “Ninypoop.”
I grew up when a man’s word was his bond. People closed business deals with handshakes, not 50-page contracts, four lawyers and 20 lines for signatures.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said we should judge people by “the content of their character.” Sadly, “character” doesn’t necessarily equate with good morals. The mores of the 1950s are long gone. Now, we have computers and smartphones that make it even easier to take advantage of everyone, not just the elderly
My story: I spotted an email indicating a $400 charge for antivirus software I didn’t order. To cancel the order, I had to call the listed phone number. I eventually ended up typing the refund amount of $400 on a computer screen document. Suddenly, the scammer began screaming.
“Oh my God! I’m going to lose my job!”
The refund read, “$4,000.” (I now know he added the extra zero.)
Stupidly, I went along with “Peter’s” request to purchase gifts cards to rectify “my” mistake. I definitely didn’t want him to lose his job.
He said his pregnant wife would be devastated (he probably wasn’t even married). He said God would bless me for helping him (he probably didn’t even believe in God). He would give me an extra $100 for saving his job (no way, José).
At one point, I started crying. I had told some lies to avoid suspicion as I bought the cards.
“I’ve been lying all afternoon, and that’s not who I am,” I stated. My scammer had the audacity to reply, “I don’t lie, either.”
Fortunately, I lost only $1,500. I could have lost a lot more if one store employee hadn’t intervened. I ignored all the red flags, and I’m still dealing with the ramifications.
I had to set up new savings and checking accounts, get a new bank debit card, notify the entities that automatically deposit and withdraw money from my checking account, purchase new checks, buy a duplicate driver’s license (since I lost it during this process), and pay a fee to have my computer unlocked and “cleaned” of all the “bad stuff” Peter did.
I’m now one of the millions of people who get duped every year. In 2021, more than 2.8 million consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to various forms of fraud, including scams.
Shockingly, one in 10 adults is victimized every year.
I’m currently taking comfort in the fact that, obviously, I’m not the only nincompoop in this country.
Note: I just learned that one of my friends, who is disabled, was once taken in the exact same way I was. As she was about to head out to buy gift cards to save her scammer’s job, he unexpectedly told her he was scamming her.
A scammer with a conscience? That’s not someone you meet every day.
