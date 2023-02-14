One of the ironies of Wisconsin's winters is that when “bad” weather causes school closings, you'll find many little Wisconsinites happily romping outdoors —skating, sledding, having snowball fights, or building snow forts and snowmen.
Here's a typical scenario: “Gee-whiz, Mom,” Tommy whined, “Why do I have to come inside? The windchill is 20 below, but the temperature is five above. It almost feels like spring!”
As Tommy continued to beg, his mother noticed that her son's nose was blue and that his teeth were chattering. She also observed that he was totally oblivious to the two small icicles that hung from his ears like expensive crystal earrings.
I spent the majority of my “sledding years” behind our home on Milton's Plumb Street. That area, then known as “Plumb's Nursery,” consisted of a large, fenced-in pasture often occupied by cows and horses.
It was a playground paradise consisting of a large gully, numerous trees and bushes and many wide-open spaces. My friends and I played a lot of politically incorrect games there, such as War and Cowboys and Indians.
During the winter months, the Nursery provided excellent sledding spots. My brother Jim and I especially liked one steep hill that had a large tree at the bottom that acted as a stop sign. Whenever you hit it, your sled or snow saucer immediately stopped.
An unfortunate aspect of that sledding area was that it was a goodly trek from home. I lacked the common sense back then to know when I should initiate the arctic expedition back to the large igloo I lived in; i.e., my parents' house.
I eventually learned that I should start home before I could barely feel my feet. And, definitely before my mittens hung at my sides like two frozen lobster claws.
One Saturday afternoon, Jim and I started home later than usual. The sun was starting to set, making it feel even colder. The one thing that comforted me was the thought that my three-years-older brother would definitely return to retrieve my frozen body if I didn't make it home that day.
Once we entered our igloo's warm kitchen, I immediately removed my boots and socks and placed my numb feet on our wonderfully warm floor register. That turned out to be a big mistake.
I ended up with a nasty case of chilblains, which occurs when human skin is exposed to cold or damp air just above freezing. Although chilblains can appear dark blue, the raised bumps on my toes were red. They itched, burned, and hurt like mad.
The cold weather constricted the small blood vessels [capillaries] in my feet, slowing the flow of blood. As my feet quickly rewarmed on that kitchen register, fluid from those vessels leaked into the surrounding tissue and caused inflammation and swelling in my toes.
Chilblains can also develop on a person's fingers, legs, and ears. Females and people with a low body mass index are at a higher risk of getting them.
Thankfully, chilblains usually last only a week or two. Having them just once was more than enough for me!
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!