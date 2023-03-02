I’m a movie buff. While my husband sits in our living room at night and reads novels, I put on headphones so I don’t disturb him while I watch movies. (And I’m the writer, “word person” in the family?)
I especially like movies from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s that don’t have all of the graphic, gratuitous gore and repellent language present in today’s films.
Since I enjoy watching movies, I also like learning about the lives of movie stars, especially ones who were active during the Golden Age of Hollywood.
That was when there were basically five major movie studios: MGM, Paramount, Fox, Warner Brothers, and RKO. Studio heads relied on such well-known stars as Humphrey Bogart, Grace Kelly, and Cary Grant to guarantee box office success. Most film critics agree that this golden era existed in some capacity from about 1910 into the early 1960s.
Many of these stars ended up with different names once they entered show business or became successful. I already knew some of these names. For instance, tough guy John Wayne’s first name can also be a female name. He was born Marion Robert Morrison.
I also was aware that Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. My great-great-great-grandfather was Ole Mortensen. Danish surnames often end in “-sen,” while Norwegian ones often end in “-son.”
In 1973, Elton John co-wrote the song, “Candle in the Wind,” in Marilyn’s honor. I even knew Michael Landon’s birth name was Eugene Maurice Orowitz. And, of course, I’ve known for years that my hero, Roy Rogers, was christened Leonard Franklin Slye.
I did some research and discovered some more interesting original names of stars:
Charlton Heston, of “The Ten Commandments” and “Ben-Hur” fame was born John Charles Carter.
Actor Gregory Peck went by his middle name: Eldred Gregory Peck.
Actor, singer, dancer, and comedian Danny Kaye also went by his middle name: David Daniel Kaminsky.
Actor Pat O’Brien went by his second middle name: William Joseph Patrick O’Brien.
Rock Hudson was actually Roy Harold Scheerer Jr. I like his “fake name” much better.
Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm — also a much better fictitious name.
Glenn Ford’s birth name was Gwyllyn Samuel Newton Ford.
Tony Curtis’ given name was much shorter than Glenn’s: Bernard Schwartz.
Lon Chaney Jr. was born Creighton Tull Chaney
And actress Joan Crawford, once dubbed “Queen of the Movies” by Life Magazine, was born Lucille Fay LeSueur.
Some stars’ birth names were very long, so it made a lot of sense to totally alter them. An example of that was Fredric March, who was born Ernest Frederick McIntyre Bickel.
Occasionally, the names of actors were almost impossible to pronounce.
Danny Thomas — an actor, comedian, and the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital —was the son of Ukrainian immigrants. He was born Amos Muzyad Yaqoob Kairouz (23 letters).
Actor Jack Palance, also of Ukrainian descent, had an even longer name: Volodymry Ivanovich Palahniuk (27 letters).
Whew!
If I add my middle name, I beat both of them: Leanne Kay Lippincott-Wuerthele (28 letters).
Hurrah for me!
