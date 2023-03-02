I’m a movie buff. While my husband sits in our living room at night and reads novels, I put on headphones so I don’t disturb him while I watch movies. (And I’m the writer, “word person” in the family?)

I especially like movies from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s that don’t have all of the graphic, gratuitous gore and repellent language present in today’s films.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you